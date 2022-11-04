MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Price Target Raised to €275.00

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €240.00 ($240.00) to €275.00 ($275.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America lowered MTU Aero Engines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.33.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $88.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.40. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $121.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.