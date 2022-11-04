Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MUR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 73,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,330. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.51. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,540 shares of company stock worth $3,702,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $77,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

