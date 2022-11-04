MX TOKEN (MX) Trading Up 10.4% This Week

MX TOKEN (MX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. MX TOKEN has a total market cap of $104.06 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MX TOKEN token can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00005003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MX TOKEN

MX TOKEN’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mexc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

