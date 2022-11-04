NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.98

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.98 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 34.40 ($0.40). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 34.40 ($0.40), with a volume of 479 shares trading hands.

NAHL Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of £15.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.97.

NAHL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NAHL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAHL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.