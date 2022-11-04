Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.63

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 43500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Nanalysis Scientific Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.28 million and a PE ratio of -15.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.96.

About Nanalysis Scientific

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through three segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate.

