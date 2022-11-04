Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Nathan’s Famous has increased its dividend by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NATH stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.19. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $70.54.

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 12.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATH. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nathan’s Famous in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

