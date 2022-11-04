National Bank Financial Trims Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Target Price to C$4.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQX. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.16.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Equinox Gold stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 272,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,796. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,327 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 50.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 173.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after buying an additional 1,399,386 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,854,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 636,480 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $4,005,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.