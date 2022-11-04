National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Trading Down 1.5%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 1,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 9,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on National Bank of Greece in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get National Bank of Greece alerts:

National Bank of Greece Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.

National Bank of Greece Company Profile

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Greece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Greece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.