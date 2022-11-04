National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Trading Down 1.5%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 1,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 9,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on National Bank of Greece in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
National Bank of Greece Trading Down 1.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.
National Bank of Greece Company Profile
National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.
