National Bankshares Cuts AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$14.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BOS has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.57.

Shares of TSE BOS traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of C$179.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$5.62 and a 12 month high of C$47.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.58.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$141.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$157.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

