National Bankshares Cuts Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$4.50

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a C$5.00 price objective for the company. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.93.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

TSE:CS opened at C$3.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$2.25 and a 12 month high of C$7.79.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$455.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$462.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

