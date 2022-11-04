National Bankshares Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$61.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “not updated” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The business jet manufacturer unveiled solid financial results in the second quarter, said analyst Benoit Poirier of Desjardins Securities.

He believes management’s full-year 2022 guidance is conservative and could be raised again as management delivers what it promised to improve the company’s profit margins.

“We remain optimistic on the short and long-term outlook for Bombardier and recommend that investors reconsider their view of the stock,” he wrote. Bombardier’s stock has fallen sharply since the title’s consolidation, before rebounding just over 10% on Thursday following the publication of financial results.

Benoit Poirier points out that the increase in demand is closely linked to the problems of commercial aviation which are pushing some customers to opt for business jets. Finally, Vertical Research lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$55.88.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

TSE:BBD.B traded down C$1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 499,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,403. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$18.30 and a twelve month high of C$52.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.28.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

