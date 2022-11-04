National Bankshares Trims B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Target Price to C$6.75

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.56.

BTO traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.20. 2,927,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,339. The company has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 8.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.97. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.84 and a one year high of C$6.39.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$487.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 8,330 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total transaction of C$35,319.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,415,465 shares in the company, valued at C$14,481,571.60. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$62,231.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,165 shares in the company, valued at C$139,619.20. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 8,330 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total transaction of C$35,319.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,415,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,481,571.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,321 shares of company stock worth $455,712.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

