National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Price Up 1.5%

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 965 ($11.16) and last traded at GBX 962.80 ($11.13). 4,186,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 948.40 ($10.97).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,220 ($14.11) to GBX 1,020 ($11.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 987.64. The stock has a market cap of £35.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,606.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.74.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

