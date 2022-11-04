National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

NNN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

Shares of NNN stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.34. 12,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.90.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 125.71%.

Insider Activity at National Retail Properties

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Retail Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 410.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

