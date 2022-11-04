Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0612 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $394.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00133157 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00244912 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00070535 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024307 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,778,631 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

