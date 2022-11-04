Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 15,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 155,361 shares.The stock last traded at $12.86 and had previously closed at $12.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NVGS. StockNews.com began coverage on Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Navigator in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Navigator Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $976.33 million, a P/E ratio of 632.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.48 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Navigator in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Navigator by 431.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 194,577 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Navigator by 500.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the period. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Featured Articles

