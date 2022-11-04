NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $2.64 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $270.87 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.22 or 0.00015281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00091249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00070569 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00026743 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006873 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 818,803,144 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,803,144 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.18894498 USD and is up 7.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $253,773,879.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

