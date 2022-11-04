Nebulas Achieves Market Cap of $1.99 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Nebulas has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $163,338.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011792 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,710.08 or 0.32015045 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

NAS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,791,156 coins and its circulating supply is 63,279,353 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio.

Nebulas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

