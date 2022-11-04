Needham & Company LLC Cuts OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target to $50.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

KIDS opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $811.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.11 and a beta of 0.79. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 million. Analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 13.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 435,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,924 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,201,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,881,000 after purchasing an additional 132,537 shares during the period.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.