Neo Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Neo has a market cap of $622.67 million and $39.65 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $8.83 or 0.00042522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003260 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000366 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,618.26 or 0.31826286 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000369 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012430 BTC.
Neo Coin Profile
Neo is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official website is neo.org.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
