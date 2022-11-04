Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Raised by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14,136.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,535 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,583 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $11.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,981,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.59.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.55.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

