Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NBIX traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,114. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $125.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $1,200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,711.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $1,200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,711.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,853 shares of company stock worth $7,025,600. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

