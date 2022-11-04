Nevro’s (NVRO) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Stock Down 2.7 %

Nevro stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.58. 4,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,147. Nevro has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $115.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.66 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 294.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after acquiring an additional 807,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Nevro by 4,179.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 347,778 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Nevro by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Nevro by 78.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 493,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after purchasing an additional 216,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.