Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.00

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 295057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

