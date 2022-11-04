News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NWSA. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital cut News from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut News from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.37.

News stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05. News has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. News’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that News will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. News’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in News by 289.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of News by 3,529.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

