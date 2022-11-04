Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) PT Lowered to $8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.
Nexa Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NEXA stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $592.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources Company Profile
Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.
