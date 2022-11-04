Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) PT Lowered to $8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of NEXA stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $592.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 21.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 158.4% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 101.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

