NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Position Lifted by Community Capital Management LLC

Community Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 163.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,300 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners makes up 4.4% of Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Community Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $117,923,000 after purchasing an additional 143,130 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,363,181 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $101,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $95,032,000 after buying an additional 195,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NEP opened at $75.56 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.09.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.788 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEP. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

