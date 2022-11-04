Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) PT Lowered to $10.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 234.45% from the stock’s current price.

NKLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola Trading Up 1.7 %

NKLA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 271,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,247,818. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nikola has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.

Insider Transactions at Nikola

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. Nikola’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton bought 3,000,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at $296,076,810.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,457.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,120 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,201 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.