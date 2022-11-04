NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 11.2%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 1,081,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 65,408,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NIO. Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.02.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 127.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in NIO by 69.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NIO by 303.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 108.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.