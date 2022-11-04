NIO Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NIO)

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 224,513 call options on the company. This is an increase of 9% compared to the average daily volume of 205,827 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NIO. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 5.9% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NIO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 65.8% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 47.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO Trading Up 15.7 %

NIO traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,298,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,408,672. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.74. NIO has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIO will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

