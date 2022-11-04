Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 279,385 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 81,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

