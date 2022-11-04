NKN Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $70.75 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, NKN has traded up 32% against the US dollar. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a total market cap of $70.75 million and $64.81 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00011776 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,726.84 or 0.32059413 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About NKN

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NKN is blog.nkn.org. The official website for NKN is nkn.org.

Buying and Selling NKN

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

