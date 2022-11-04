Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.53 billion-$15.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.58 billion.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,583,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JWN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,603,000 after acquiring an additional 160,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after buying an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.