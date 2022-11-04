NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($25.00) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €25.00 ($25.00) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($19.00) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($36.00) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

NORMA Group Price Performance

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €16.05 ($16.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €13.15 ($13.15) and a 1-year high of €38.32 ($38.32). The company has a market capitalization of $511.39 million and a P/E ratio of 12.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €19.39.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

