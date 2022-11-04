Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.30.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NIDB opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $49.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.38.
About Northeast Indiana Bancorp
