Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NIDB opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $49.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.38.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

