Northeast Investment Management Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Unilever by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,035,000 after buying an additional 99,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after acquiring an additional 962,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,828,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,049,000 after acquiring an additional 239,905 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.7 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $44.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

