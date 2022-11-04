Northeast Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 40.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TYL opened at $292.63 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.07 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.98 and a 200 day moving average of $358.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.36.

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.