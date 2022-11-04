Northeast Investment Management Buys 1,087 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 271.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $561,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 148,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 714.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

AMD opened at $60.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.