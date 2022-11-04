Northeast Investment Management Buys 3,100 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 70,325 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.2 %

PM stock opened at $88.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.72.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.22.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.