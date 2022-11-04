Northeast Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,587,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,269,000 after purchasing an additional 358,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,992 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,074,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,220,000 after purchasing an additional 93,095 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 826,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,677,000 after purchasing an additional 111,797 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $168.38 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.05.

