Northeast Investment Management Sells 160 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,661,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,281,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,418,000 after purchasing an additional 291,323 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,577,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,802,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $169.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.63. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

