Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Shares Down 11.1%

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 171,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 65,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Northern Shield Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Northern Shield Resources

(Get Rating)

Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Eastern Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, silver, and platinum group elements. It principally holds 88.5% interests in the Shot Rock property with 750 claims covering an area of 121 square kilometers located in Nova Scotia; 100% interests in the Huckleberry property comprising 72 claims with an area of 54 square kilometers located in north of Schefferville, Quebec; and 100% interests in the Idefix property with 40 claims covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in Labrador Trough, Québec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Shield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Shield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.