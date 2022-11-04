Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives $517.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $532.69.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $525.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $495.78 and a 200-day moving average of $475.53. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.64. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.