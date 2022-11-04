Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.65

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.65 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 100,652 shares traded.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The stock has a market cap of £4.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.28.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
