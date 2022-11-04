NOV (NYSE:NOV) PT Lowered to $25.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NOV has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upgraded NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NOV from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. NOV has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

NOV Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.89%.

In other NOV news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NOV news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 515,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 133.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

