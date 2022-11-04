NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.27. 13,144 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 7,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
NovAccess Global Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.
NovAccess Global Company Profile
NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. The company specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. NovAccess Global Inc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, Ohio.
See Also
