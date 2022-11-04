Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Trading Down 0.9%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 77,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 152,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Novan in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Novan from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

The company has a market cap of $23.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.

Novan ( NASDAQ:NOVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 236.13% and a negative net margin of 390.11%. On average, analysts predict that Novan, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novan by 32.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Novan by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Novan by 11.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Novan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

