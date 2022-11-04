Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 392,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after acquiring an additional 20,097 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.5% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $113.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $256.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.14.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.