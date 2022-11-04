NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $104.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.86.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
NVCR opened at $71.13 on Friday. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $116.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,997,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,609,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 10.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,030,000 after acquiring an additional 218,216 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 81.8% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NovoCure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,795,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.
