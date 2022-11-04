Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Nu Skin Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $560.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.91 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,142.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $62,782.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,575.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,132. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after acquiring an additional 286,628 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after buying an additional 129,256 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after buying an additional 87,502 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,869,000 after buying an additional 72,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUS. Citigroup cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also

